SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 17.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

Denied Pedro Bortoluzo with a scarcely-believable save from point blank when Geylang were trailing Hougang United. That helped the Eagles turn one point into three, after two goals later saw them claim a 2-1 win.

Akram Azman (Tanjong Pagar United)

The 21-year-old was handed a start against Balestier Khalsa with team skipper Faritz Hameed out injured and proved his worth, lasting the whole game and making a goal-line clearance as the Jaguars won 2-0.

Anders Aplin (Hougang United)

Read the game well and carried the ball out of the backline confidently numerous times, in what was a solid all-round display.

Pedro Henrique (Lion City Sailors)

Involved in a bruising battle with Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic but kept his wits and limited the SPL topscorer's sight of goal. Also scored a dramatic winner deep in injury time which could prove massive come the end of the season.

Ahmad Syahir (Geylang)

The pocket-sized fullback put in an assured display and nullified the threat of Hougang's Shawal Anuar, who has been in great form.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

Played only one half but made a telling contribution. The Frenchman was always dangerous in the final third and scored the equaliser before creating the winner for Sime Zuzul.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang)

His versatility helped the Eagles turn the game around. Was solid as a centre-back in the first half and then involved in much of Geylang's good play going forward after being moved into midfield for the second stanza.

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines Rovers)

The graceful Japanese midfielder was a delight to watch against the Sailors. His velvet touch and range of passing made him a standout performer in the middle of the pitch, where plenty of quality was on display from both sides.

Diego Lopes (Lion City Sailors)

In an advanced role, the Brazilian was one of the Sailors' most influential players against Tampines. Was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet after an impudent chip was clawed away by goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari, before a fierce volley was blocked brilliantly by defender Shuya Yamashita.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex Niigata)

Two goals against the Young Lions took his tally for the season to 17, just one behind Kopitovic. Also notched an assist with an inch-perfect cross for Masahiro Sugita to volley home.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

The Jaguars' powerful No. 9 was a constant threat and grabbed a brace. With 16 goals to his name, the Japanese is now hot on Kopitovic and Tanaka's heels in the topscorer race.