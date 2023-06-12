SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 15 and 16)

Hassan Sunny (Albirex Niigata)

He may be 39, but the veteran goalkeeper continues to show that he has the reflexes required to protect his goal when needed with consecutive clean sheets. Hassan was key in Albirex’s defence against Geylang International, making an impressive save to keep out Amirul Adli’s header in the 50th minute. Up against Brunei DPMM, Hassan remained a presence in his area as he constantly plucked the ball out of the air from crosses with authority.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines Rovers)

Irfan put in two solid performances across both matches against Lion City Sailors and Hougang United, as he stifled the wingers he met. In particular, he kept Kristijan Krajcek quiet for most of the match on Saturday in an elite man-marking performance. The right-back did not give the Croatian winger any space to work with and was not afraid to challenge for the ball from behind. He hardly gave his opponents a sniff and was crucial in eliminating Hougang’s biggest threat.

Shuya Yamashita (Tampines)

The 24-year-old centre-back played a pivotal role in both matches. He first put his body on the line to deny the Sailors’ Maxime Lestienne with a decisive block in a 1-1 draw, before scoring his side’s second goal against Hougang to seal Tampines’ 2-0 win. In the absence of suspended defensive partner Milos Zlatkovic, the Japanese defender was commanding in Tampines’ backline to help the Stags achieve their eighth clean sheet of the season.

Shunsaku Kishimoto (Albirex)

Kishimoto’s towering presence meant it was difficult for opponents to deliver crosses into the box and find their targets. In the earlier match, he helped the defending champions withstand waves of the Eagles’ attack with vital interventions and ball recoveries. Against DPMM, he even made inviting runs into his side’s attacking half to provide another option for the White Swans up front.

Sho Fuwa (Albirex)

Fuwa showed his defensive maturity as he fended off highly rated attackers in Geylang’s Yushi Yamaya and DPMM’s Hakeme Said. The left-back kept his cool against them and did not commit to challenges, winning the ball back for his team at the right time and progressing it up the pitch.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex)

The Albirex skipper started the season in a central midfield role, but a tactical shift means he now occupies the right-back position in the team. The 21-year-old is able to put pin-point deliveries into the box, and his overlapping runs often cause problems for opponents. Against Geylang, he started the moves for the first two goals, while against DPMM, his cross to the back post was perfectly measured and headed home by Tadanari Lee for the opener.

Shah Shahiran (Tampines)

The 23-year-old midfielder faced the daunting task of playing at centreback against Lion City Sailors. He played well enough for coach Gavin Lee to deploy him in the same position against Hougang. Shah did not disappoint and was a calm presence in the Stags’ backline. He was not shy to put in a challenge to stop opponents’ attacks. Against Hougang, he even provided an extra option to play out from the back by carrying the ball into midfield.

Elijah Lim (Young Lions)

The 22-year-old midfielder has struggled to feature this season, but his brace against Tanjong Pagar helped the national developmental side establish a 3-1 lead, although they eventually lost 4-3. His first goal was all about pure technique, with a sweet volley finding the back of the net.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

In 14 appearances this season, the Belgian has failed to provide a goal contribution just once. The winger may stand out on the pitch because of his pink hair, but his goal-getting abilities are also a highlight. Besides his confident penalty to earn a point against Tampines, his touch and exquisite finish against Young Lions showed once again how important he is to the Sailors.

Amy Recha (Hougang)

The 31-year-old striker had just two goals to his name before last week, but he grabbed a clinical hat-trick to bury DPMM. Amy proved that he still had the scoring instincts he has shown in previous seasons, and when he is confident, he has the ability to kill off any game.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier Khalsa)

With Japanese counterpart Ryoya Taniguchi’s heroics at Balestier, Hoshino’s performances have gone under the radar in recent weeks, even if he is quietly picking up goalscoring form. Against Tanjong Pagar, the 27-year-old striker extended his scoring run to a fourth straight match with his fifth and sixth goals of the season. His physical presence up front also allows his teammates to make unnoticed runs into the box.