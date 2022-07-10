SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 15.

Hassan Sunny (Lion City Sailors)

The national goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, although some of his eye-catching saves came in games where the Sailors won comfortably. In the 1-1 draw with Hougang United though, he had to be at his best to deny Shawal Anuar and Kristijan Krajcek in one-on-one situations - and Pedro Bortoluzo's fierce shot in injury time - to help his side earn a point.

Raihan Rahman (Tanjong Pagar United)

Playing on the right side of a three-man central defence, Raihan was his usual combative self, unrelenting and always snapping away at the heels of Albirex Niigata's attackers. The Jaguars held firm to deny Albirex clear chances to add to their early goal, and this ultimately paid off in the end in dramatic fashion when they scored two late goals to win 2-1.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

The 31-year-old former national defender used all his experience to marshal the Tigers' three-man central defence with two youngsters either side of him - Amer Hakeem, 23, and Aidil Johari, 19 - as they kept Tampines Rovers' dangerman Boris Kopitovic quiet for most of their game. The three-man unit performed creditably enough in the 2-2 draw and there were signs to suggest an improvement is on the cards for second-from-bottom Balestier.

Anders Aplin (Hougang United)

Aplin and centre-back partner Lionel Tan were resolute in their draw with the Sailors and put up a commendable showing to limit the league leaders to the solitary goal. The Sailors had scored a whopping 22 goals in their previous five SPL matches.

Aqhari Abdullah (Tanjong Pagar)

Put in a typically battling display at wingback for the Jaguars and his versatility was an asset to coach Hasrin Jailani. Started off on the right side but was switched to the left in the second half, and he helped nullify the threat posed by Albirex's attacking fullbacks Masaya Idetsu and Daichi Omori, who both had ineffective games.

Shawal Anuar (Hougang)

Another bright display from the winger, whose speed and penetrative running proved a useful outlet for the Cheetahs. Was denied by Hassan from close range but later set up teammate Krajcek for Hougang's goal.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang International)

At times, the graceful Frenchman appeared to dance around the Young Lions players and his tricky feet earned Geylang a penalty which helped them break the deadlock in their 2-0 win over the bottom side.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Tampines Rovers)

The bumpy pitch at Toa Payoh Stadium did not suit him and central midfield partner Kyoga Nakamura's passing styles, but both coped well and the Serb was effective in the final third. Mehmedovic had a hand in both goals, setting up Kopitovic before releasing Yasir Hanapi with an inch-perfect through-ball for the move which led to Taufik Suparno's equaliser.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang)

The Croat was in the mood against the Sailors, and marked a fine game with a cool finish that threatened an upset.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

Spent most of the game chasing the ball but never stopped running and pressing from the front. He was rewarded for his efforts with an equaliser in injury time, before turning creator to set Khairul Nizam on goal to score the winner.

Nishiguchi has now scored six times in his last five matches against former side Albirex.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

The Tigers skipper made crucial contributions at both ends, which proved pivotal to them picking up a point against Tampines. Scored from a crisp strike from distance to put his side two goals up before pulling off a goal-line clearance to deny Stags defender Ryaan Sanizal, whose header had looped over the goalkeeper and was sailing into the net.