SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 14)

Zaiful Nizam (Hougang United)

For the first time this season, the Cheetahs managed to prevent their opponents from scoring, and Zaiful was one of the key reasons behind that. The 35-year-old was mostly untroubled throughout the match against Young Lions, but made two crucial saves from Ilhan Noor and Kan Kobayashi to ensure his side achieved their first shutout.

Anders Aplin (Hougang)

The centre-back seems to be enjoying his current spell in the team playing as a right-back, often popping up in advanced areas. That was seen in the first goal, where he had ventured up the field and was picked out by a ball over the top from Zaiful before laying it off for Sahil Suhaimi.

Kazuma Takayama (Hougang)

Since joining Hougang, Takayama had played the full 90 minutes in every league game this season. The Japanese central defender is essential to how the Cheetahs want to move the ball, and his no-nonsense defending was crucial en route to their first clean sheet of the campaign. He saw a header cleared off the line as well in the second half.

Naoki Kuriyama (Hougang)

Kuriyama has formed an important partnership at the back with his Japanese counterpart Takayama. The duo have played important roles in the Cheetah’s backline despite their poor defensive record. Kuriyama, in particular, was on hand to clear the Young Lions’ deliveries into the box and provided a calm presence against the national developmental side.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier Khalsa)

He saw a goal disallowed after a close offside call, but that did not prevent Taniguchi from hitting the back of the net again five minutes later against the Lion City Sailors. The creative midfielder also scored a confident penalty to pull his side within a goal of the Sailors in the closing stages, and his regular runs into the box caused problems for his opponents.

Diego Lopes (Lion City Sailors)

The Brazilian scored his fifth goal of the season against Balestier, but it was his link-up play with Maxime Lestienne and co that once again stood out. The silky creative midfielder was busy pulling strings in midfield, and his header from a Lestienne cross was the highlight of his game. He now has an impressive 10 assists to add to his goal tally.

Sahil Suhaimi (Hougang)

Sahil scored just his second goal of the season with a sweet volley into the top corner against Young Lions on Saturday night. In fact, the goal can be dubbed a goal of the season contender, as the midfielder got the right connection with the ball and had the right power behind it. He made use of the space given to him by the Young Lions well.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang)

Krajcek was forced to play in a deeper midfield role in Zulfahmi Arifin’s absence, but he did not look like a stranger to that at all. He orchestrated play from his position and was the heartbeat in his side. He dropped back several times to receive the ball from the defence and carry it forward, and it was also his pass that led to the second goal.

Shawal Anuar (Sailors)

Speaking of goal of the season contenders earlier, Shawal’s first goal of the evening is certainly worth more than a shout. Collecting a clearance from Tigers goalkeeper Hairul Syirhan near the halfway line, he lobbed the ball over the keeper all the way into the back of the net. It was a fine performance to remember for the winger, who has endured an uninspiring start for the Sailors this season.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

With his legs heavily strapped, the big striker seemed to struggle at the start of the match, but grew into it especially in the second half, just when the team needed him to pick up the pace. His hold-up play was second to none against the Sailors and he took his goal well, contributing to his side’s attempt to come from behind in the match.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

The Belgian is the gift that keeps on giving for the Sailors. He now has 24 goals and 38 assists across 37 league appearances for his team. Four of the goal contributions came in this match, and his deadly combination with Lopes was particularly brilliant to watch at times. A wonderful finish from the edge of the box to help the Sailors restore their lead at 2-1 was perhaps Lestienne’s biggest contribution in the game, though there were many moments that can be picked from his magnificent performance.