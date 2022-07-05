SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 14.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

Returning to his old stomping ground after his surprise sacking by Balestier Khalsa last season, Zaiful kept a clean sheet against his old friends, making smart stops to deny Shuhei Hoshino and Ryoya Taniguchi and help Geylang to a second straight win.

Hafiz Nor (Lion City Sailors)

The winger-turned-fullback put on another solid shift as he combined his pace with well-time tackles to put the brakes on opponents' attacks. He also delivered a wicked cross for Maxime Lestienne to score against Tanjong Pagar United after just two minutes.

Anders Aplin (Hougang United)

Trusty in his day job as he marshalled the defence well, the centre-back also showed up at the other end with a powerful header to set the Cheetahs on their way to a 4-0 win over Young Lions.

Jun Kobayashi (Albirex Niigata)

His defence may have conceded two goals, but it was largely not his fault. On the attacking front, his instinctive volley off Tampines Rovers goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari's clearance led to Kodai Tanaka's opener, while he also popped up with the winner from a corner.

Jordan Vestering (Hougang)

Returning to Hougang after completing his national service, Vestering made his season debut with a composed performance on the left to help his team keep only their second clean sheet this term.

Gabriel Quak (Lion City)

Put him on his left leg at your own peril, Quak showed he remains one of the league's best local attackers with two clinically taken goals to join Ilhan Fandi as the top local scorer on five goals.

Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang)

Back from a knee injury sustained at the SEA Games, Zulfahmi's pinpoint free-kick led to Aplin's opener, before a brilliant long ball found Shawal Anuar to help Sahil Suhaimi score Hougang's second and end Young Lions' resistance.

Diego Lopes (Lion City)

The Brazilian is usually the playmaker, but when the opponents are as charitable as the Jaguars, he needed no second invitation as he gobbled up the space with a quickfire header-and-volley double in the second half.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City)

With his pace, vision and range of passing, the Belgian makes scoring and creating look so easy with one goal and three assists. This is a league-high fifth time Lestienne has notched at least a goal and assist in the same game.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

A true poacher, he did not stop to marvel at Masahiro Sugita's delightful chip that came off the bar, Tanaka followed up and scored his eighth headed goal of the season, a great feat for someone who is not the tallest forward at 1.76m.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers)

Scoring two goals against Albirex is always a rare feat, but Kopitovic managed to do so by using his 1.89m frame to good effect to hold off defenders before firing. It was a pity his brace wasn't enough to secure any points as his team lost 3-2 to Albirex.