SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 13.

Zharfan Rohaizad (Tanjong Pagar United)

The 25-year-old ended up on the losing side against Geylang International but did his reputation no harm at all with eight saves to keep his team in the game, including two flying one-handed stops to deny Takahiro Tezuka and Sime Zuzul.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

Not only was the 23-year-old industrious at right-back against the Lion City Sailors, Idetsu's deliveries were dangerous too. One such whipped effort from a free kick eluded everyone to ensure the Sailors' lead lasted just three minutes, paving the way for a vital comeback win.

Keito Hariya (Albirex)

The 19-year-old centre-back stands at 1.78m, 20 centimetres shorter than Sailors striker Kim Shin-wook. Kim did head in a corner, but that was not the fault of Hariya, who marshalled the South Korean so well, he did not have any other sniff at goal all night.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang International)

A central midfielder by trade, the 24-year-old filled in capably in the heart of Geylang's defence after an unwell Abdil Qaiyyim had to be replaced before kick-off against Tanjong Pagar United. He was calm in possession and shut out the in-form Reo Nishiguchi.

Ilhan Noor (Geylang)

Despite his team's 11-match winless streak, the 19-year-old was confident on the left flank, defending stoutly and always looking for opportunities to augment his team's attack against the Jaguars.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

The 29-year-old knows he could have had a hat-trick but ultimately, it was his moment of magic that gave the Eagles their first win in 12 games. After closing down Faritz Hameed, he instinctively lobbed Zharfan from 25 metres for an outstanding matchwinner.

Umar Akhbar (Geylang)

The 26-year-old was supposed to be on the bench, but was drafted in as an emergency replacement for Abdil. Umar came up big in central midfield, winning the 50-50 challenges and was steady in his distribution.

Kan Kobayashi (Albirex)

Scorers receive plaudits for their goals, but playmakers can also leave fans gobsmacked with awesome assists. Kobayashi's pitching-wedge of a pass for Albirex's winner was inch-perfect, just clearing Hariss Harun's jump, and was matched by Kodai Tanaka's thumper.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier Khalsa)

In Balestier's drab 1-0 win over Young Lions, Taniguchi was a rare bright spark with his intelligent off-the-ball runs. He also clinically lifted Naufal Azman's pass over Ridhwan Fikri to help the Tigers snap a five-game losing streak.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

The 22-year-old has shown he is a complete striker with goals using his head and both feet. Tanaka absolutely smashed it against the Sailors when he lashed in a beautiful winner with his left peg from an equally brilliant Kobayashi assist.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)

The Belgian has the unique quality to find time to pick out the right pass in most situations and he did that for most parts against Albirex. Unfortunately, he was let down by his teammates' poor finishing and lack of focus in the attacking third.