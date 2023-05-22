SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 12)

Aizil Yazid (Young Lions)

The 18-year-old custodian impressed between the sticks against Tampines Rovers, despite conceding an early goal. He remained alert and reacted well to repel efforts from the Stags, most notably making himself big to deny Boris Kopitovic one-on-one, and the developmental side can rely on him in goal to come up with important saves when required.

Delwinder Singh (Geylang International)

On Sunday, Delwinder came on at half-time and played 45 minutes, the longest he has featured for the Eagles since joining in March. He made his impact by producing a stunning effort from outside the box to pull his side within one goal of Tanjong Pagar United. The centre-back was solid throughout his cameo and brought balance to his team in the defensive areas.

Jun Kobayashi (Young Lions)

Amongst his teammates, it was Kobayashi who stood out as he showcased why the Young Lions had brought him in this season. His assuredness at the back helped to calm things down for his side, while he stepped out when needed to ensure Tampines did not find a way past the defence. The Japanese, together with his teammates, limited the Stags to just the only goal, and his physical presence was definitely felt in the Young Lions’ heart of defence.

Milos Zlatkovic (Tampines Rovers)

The Serbian defender found himself having to clean up loose balls in a few instances, as the Stags lost possession several times against the Young Lions. His timely interceptions ensured the developmental side never found a way through despite looking more threatening in the final part of the game. A crucial intervention to stop Harith Kanadi’s pass from finding his teammate was the highlight of Zlatkovic’s game.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

Just when his side was struggling, the French midfielder pulled a trick out of the hat as his curling effort from outside the box found its way past Kenji Rusydi and into the top corner of the goal. This strike made sure they went into the half-time interval with a fighting chance, and he was a creative spark in a Geylang attack that was unable to convert their chances on the night.

Adam Swandi (Lion City Sailors)

Injury issues have meant that the 27-year-old midfielder made consecutive starts for just the first time this season, but he impressed against the White Swans by playing a big part in his team’s comeback. Adam was all over the pitch on a busy night for the Sailors, and the game-changing moment came in first half stoppage time when he slid in to deny Junki Yoshimura, who looked certain to score having been through on goal.

Mirko Sugic (Tanjong Pagar United)

Sugic has endured a tough start to the season but, against Geylang, he impressed as he achieved his first goal involvements for the campaign with a goal and an assist. A mazy run from the Croatian midfielder culminated in a perfectly placed pass to Khairul Amri for the opener, before his first-time volley flew past Hafiz Ahmad and into the back of the net to restore his side’s lead.

Masahiro Sugita (Balestier Khalsa)

Sugita, who signed from Albirex Niigata last season, scored just his second goal of the season against Brunei DPMM, after taking a touch and firing past Haimie Nyaring. But his involvement in the build-up to the Tigers’ first goal was just as pivotal, as he shrugged off his marker before delivering a dangerous ball into the area which was eventually turned home.

Shawal Anuar (Sailors)

In just his third start in 11 games this season, the winger came alive in the second half and played a part in both of his team’s goals that brought them back into the contest against Albirex. He collected Diego Lopes’ pass on the right before cutting the ball back for the Brazilian for the first. He then capitalised on a missed clearance to let rip a clean strike to equalise for the Sailors.

Hakeme Yazid (Brunei DPMM)

The skilful forward scored a brace despite his side losing out to Balestier Khalsa, bringing his goal tally this season to five. He was lively down the left wing and his fancy footwork was what led to his team’s equaliser, as he turned from his man and glided past a few, before curling his effort into the top corner. He was also at the right place at the right time to tuck the rebound home for his second of the night.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

The Belgian winger once again showcased his qualities as two first-touch crosses created chaos in the box and were converted by Anuar and Abdul Rasaq to complete the turnaround for his team. Lestienne did not disappoint as he delivered quality that the Sailors sorely missed especially in the first half, and he now has 10 goals and 10 assists in 11 matches, as he continues his irrepressible form this season.