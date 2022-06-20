SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 12.

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers)

After 11 matches, Tampines finally clinched their first clean sheet of the season in their 2-0 win over Geylang International. Syazwan was crucial, making a cracking save early in the first half when it seemed like a shot from Vincent Bezecourt was heading into the top corner of the net.

Tajeli Salamat (Geylang International)

On loan from the Lion City Sailors, Tajeli impressed on his debut for Geylang despite the team's 2-0 loss. The fullback was a lively figure down the right flank and was unfortunate not to find the back of the net during one of his several surges up the field.

Hariss Harun (Lion City Sailors)

The reliable figure at the back for the Sailors, Hariss kept Balestier Khalsa's Japanese trio up front quiet during the 6-1 win. The Sailors conceded after the captain was substituted. Hariss even found some time to pop up at the other end to score the Sailors' third goal.

Shuya Yamashita (Tampines)

You could tell from his emphatic celebrations after a successful clearance towards the end of the match that he really wanted a clean sheet. And he played like it too, keeping the Geylang attack at bay with timely interceptions and challenges.

Daichi Omori (Albirex Niigata)

The Japanese left-back has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the league in his debut season with Albirex. In the 5-0 win over Hougang United, Omori once again impressed and notched an assist for the team's opening goal.

Yasir Hanapi (Tampines)

The Stags captain came off the bench to inspire his side to victory. Besides his opening strike, his energy in midfield was crucial as it allowed Tampines to be on the front foot against their Eastern rivals during the victory.

Mirko Sugic (Tanjong Pagar United)

The Croatian midfielder was the standout player in Tanjong Pagar's 2-0 victory over Young Lions despite not being on the scoresheet. Sugic was positive with his passes throughout the match.

Shahdan Sulaiman (Sailors)

Shahdan was unplayable during Sailors' 6-1 victory over Balestier. The central midfielder scored twice, with his first strike - a volley from 40 metres out, undoubtedly being the goal of the week. Also showed his playmaking abilities with a sumptuous through-ball that led to the Sailors' second goal of the evening.

Masahiro Sugita (Albirex)

The Albirex winger scored a goal in his team's victory and was a constant threat down the left. He won the penalty for his team's second goal as well, when he was hauled down in the box.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

One goal and two assists for the Japanese forward in his side's 5-0 demolition of Hougang. He now has 12 goals this season but even if he is not applying the finishing touch in the box, Tanaka's selflessness has allowed his other teammates to flourish in attack as well.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The Brazilian playmaker registered three assists in the defending champions' big victory. At the start of his career with the Sailors, Lopes was not the most industrious but these days, he's often on the move and at the heart of most of his team's attacking forays.