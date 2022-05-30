SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 11.

Zharfan Rohaizad (Tanjong Pagar United)

Zharfan celebrated his recent national-team call up with some fine saves during his team's 4-2 victory over Tampines Rovers. Despite having experienced campaigners like Daniel Bennett and Faritz Hameed in front of him, the 25-year-old continues to be a key vocal presence.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

The midfielder turned right-back was the star of the week with his performance. The 23-year-old grabbed four assists during Albirex's 8-2 thumping of Geylang International and was a livewire throughout the match down the right flank.

Keito Hariya (Albirex Niigata)

Dealing with Geylang forward Sime Zuzul is no easy feat and while Hariya was not able to stop his opponent from scoring, he did hold his own for majority of the contest. The Japanese defender even found time to get an assist.

Lionel Tan (Hougang United)

The Hougang skipper led by example from the back and set the base for his team's 3-1 win over Balestier Khalsa. Tan and his backline will be disappointed however not to have shut out Balestier and earn their second-straight clean sheet.

Hafiz Abu Sujad (Hougang)

The left wing-back scored his team's second goal to restore Hougang's lead in their win over the Tigers as he ghosted into the box from the left flank and applied the finish. A lively figure at both ends for the Cheetahs.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang)

Up against his former side, Krajcek showed his abilities with a goal and an assist. First, he played a sumptuous pass on to the path of Hafiz for his goal and then he got on the scoresheet himself in the 84th minute with a well-taken strike that ensured all three points for his new team.

Kan Kobayashi (Albirex)

The pass master of the team, Kobayashi was once again at the heart of almost every move for Albirex. But this time, he was also on the scoresheet as he netted a brace to take him to four goals and four assists this year.

Blake Ricciuto (Tanjong Pagar)

Against a ball-hungry Tampines midfield, Ricciuto was a key reason why the Jaguars won the battle in the middle of the park. The Jaguars midfielder's aggressive presence in midfield set the tone for the victory and he was even able to notch an assist in the 4-2 win.

Ilhan Fandi (Albirex)

It didn't take long for Ilhan to show why he will be a big boost for Albirex Niigata till the end of the season. The 19-year-old notched a goal and an assist on his debut after coming on as a substitute in the 56th minute and was unlucky not to score a few more.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

Tanaka got his second hat-trick of the season in the win over Geylang. He proved again that he is one of the most efficient forwards in the league, netting with each of his three shots. He has 11 goals in just nine starts this season.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

The Tanjong Pagar forward scored twice and set up another in the Jaguars' win. His brace now means he has scored 11 goals this season - two more than his best tally of nine that he registered last year.