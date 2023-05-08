SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 10)

Hassan Sunny (Albirex Niigata)

Picking up his sixth clean sheet from nine matches in 2023, Hassan has settled well into life at his new club. The 39-year-old veteran has been an integral part of the league’s meanest defence that has conceded only three goals in 2023. Against Hougang United, he maintained unflinching concentration throughout all 90 minutes; claiming crosses with authority and even helping to recycle possession when called upon.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

Facing his former club Tampines Rovers, Madhu put up a defensive masterclass to stifle the threat of 2022 season’s top scorer Boris Kopitovic. The 32-year-old was imperious in the air and aggressive in one-versus-one situations, making it difficult for Tampines’ attackers to receive possession and turn to face goal in dangerous central areas. Although his premature encroachment into the penalty box allowed Kopitovic to retake and convert the Stags’ first penalty, it was Madhu’s only blip in an otherwise dominant display.

Rio Sakuma (Geylang International)

Sitting at the heart of Geylang’s defence, captain Rio Sakuma could count himself unfortunate to see his side come away empty-handed against Lion City Sailors. The 26-year-old was key in commanding his defence to ensure consistent defensive spacing, forcing the Sailors to go long instead of playing through the middle. Against a star-studded Sailors attack, he put up an admirable defensive shift of his own and could do little to prevent Maxime Lestienne’s pair of sensational free kicks.

Koki Kawachi (Albirex)

Playing every single minute since the season began, left-sided centre-back Kawachi has been an ever-present figure for Albirex. Not only has he been part of their watertight defence, but he has also contributed three goals and an assist at the other end of the pitch. The 22-year-old rose highest to nod home a free header to put the White Swans on their way to a comfortable 5-0 win over Hougang.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex)

Recently redeployed as a right-back, Yokokawa capitalised on the opportunity to roam forward by scoring his second and third goals of the season. It was the first time the Albirex captain, initially played as a midfielder, had scored more than once in a competitive match. Praised by head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga for his ability on the ball and natural positional instincts, 20-year-old Yokokawa has a bright future ahead of him.

Alen Kozar (Balestier)

Since arriving at Balestier from Slovenian side NS Mura, Kozar has struggled to show his pedigree. Against Tampines, the 28-year-old silenced his critics with a first-rate performance in midfield – making astute interceptions and controlling the tempo of the game when in possession. Kozar was the glue between defence and attack for Peter de Roo’s side, leaving his markers on the backfoot with deft touches and quality pass selection that resulted in an assist.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier)

The league’s top scorer continued his fine form by bagging a brace against Tampines, taking his season tally to 10 goals which already equals his goalscoring output from his best performing seasons in 2021 and 2022. Played as an attacking central midfielder in de Roo’s offensive 4-3-3 system, Taniguchi was a constant menace for defenders with his fearless dribbling towards goal and lethal finishing ability. The 23-year-old could be in the running for the Player of The Year award should he maintain his red-hot form.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)

While his teammates struggled to find answers in open play against a rigid and compact Geylang defence, it was Lestienne’s individual brilliance that salvaged the crucial three points for the Sailors. The mercurial Belgian winger produced two stupendous free kicks – the second strike a stoppage-time winner – to lift his team across the line. The 30-year-old, who played in the Uefa Champions League for PSV Eindhoven in 2015, now has eight goals and a league-high eight assists for the 2023 season.

Daniel Goh (Balestier)

Showing marked improvement under de Roo’s coaching, Goh netted the opening goal – his fourth of the season – en route to Balestier’s stunning 3-2 win over Tampines. The 23-year-old terrorised Stags’ left-back Glenn Kweh, nipping the ball off the latter early in the second half to set up Taniguchi’s first goal. Goh’s willingness to take on defenders and speed down the right flank was also essential for the Tigers to play on the transition; effectively exploiting Tampines’ high defensive line.

Yushi Yamaya (Geylang)

Yamaya played an indispensable role in Geylang’s opening goal, winning the ball in midfield with his energetic pressing before signalling towards teammate Iqbal Hussain to run into space. The 22-year-old then dragged the Sailors defenders away from Iqbal, before playing a crisp and well-timed pass to Iqbal who scored. Yamaya kept up his tireless display all evening, hassling and harrying opponents into errors and holding up the ball in advanced areas.

Keito Komatsu (Albirex)

He has not started a game for Albirex all season, but Komatsu already has five goals and an assist to his name after nine matches. The 22-year-old has since been labelled as a “super sub” for his efficiency off the bench. Again coming on at half-time against Hougang, Komatsu opened his account with a contender for goal of the season – a spectacular lobbed effort from near the halfway line – before capping off his brace with a tap-in for Albirex’s fifth goal.