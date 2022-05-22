SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 10.

Zharfan Rohaizad (Tanjong Pagar United)

The Jaguars are the only team who have scored in every match this season, but their defensive solidity has also been key to their run in the top half. Zharfan was solid in the 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa, making six stops to remain top of the league's shot saved column.

Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United)

The teenager has been unfortunate with a list of adductor, groin and hamstring injuries, while also testing positive for Covid-19, limiting his minutes this season. But against Geylang International, Farhan kept things simple and tidy on the right side of defence.

Hariss Harun (Lion City Sailors)

It speaks volumes that the national skipper was voted Man of the Match in the Sailors' 4-0 win over Tampines Rovers. Be it aerial balls or low passes, Hariss was immense in central defence as he snuffed out most of the Stags' threat, limiting them to just shots from range.

Daniel Bennett (Tanjong Pagar)

He bristles when people ask him when he will retire, because he is capable of putting up performances like this against Balestier. Bennett is 44, but marshals the defence like a pro, playing the full 90 minutes and even shuttling up to attack set-pieces.

Ahmad Syahir (Geylang International)

Hougang have scored in every game before they played Geylang last week, and the Eagles defence did well to restrict the Cheetahs to just seven shots. Considering how Hougang like to attack down the flanks, the pint-sized left-back did well to close off the channel.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

The Belgian broke Tampines resistance when he scored the Sailors' second goal in their 4-0 win, before delivering a peach of a cross for Song Ui-young to head in the third. Lestienne also took one for the team with a yellow-card offence to stop Yasir Hanapi from executing a counter-attack.

Mirko Sugic (Tanjong Pagar)

The Croat had gone a bit quiet after three goals and three assists in his first six games preceded blanks in the Jaguars' run of three games without a win. This week, Sugic came back to life with a lovely driven assist for Reo Nishiguchi's matchwinner against Balestier.

Akmal Azman (Balestier Khalsa)

On his first start of the season, Akmal did not just play the full match, he also excelled in defensive midfield with his positional play, creating angles to receive passes, which helped the Tigers keep possession of the ball against Tanjong Pagar.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The playmaker retains his flair and eye for a pass, as shown by his assist for Haiqal Pashia. But Lopes has also impressed with the extra dimension of aggression and getting stuck in, which helped his team win more possession in midfield.

Haiqal Pashia (Sailors)

Coming on for Gabriel Quak, who also had a good game, Haiqal took just one minute to set up Lestienne with a cross from the right flank, before switching to the left to score his first goal of the season. In the 36 minutes he played, he kept the Tampines defence on the back foot.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

One of the main reasons why the Jaguars are in the top three as the Japanese striker showed his ability to take on defenders and then clinically finish off opportunities like the winner against Balestier, for his ninth goal in 10 games.