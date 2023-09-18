SPL Team Of The Week

Hassan Sunny (Albirex Niigata)

The 39-year-old national goalkeeper secured this season’s golden glove against Hougang United with his ninth clean sheet of the campaign. He has been a handy addition to the White Swans, proving to be a physical presence in their backline and protecting their goal whenever shots come his way. Though Albirex’s defence has been sturdy this season, Hassan has excelled when called upon and his shot-stopping ability is still second-to-none despite his age.

Ryo Takahashi (Albirex)

The flying full-back enjoyed a strong start to the season starting six consecutive games for the White Swans, but soon found himself having to contend for a spot on the bench while captain Asahi Yokokawa made the right-back spot his own. The 23-year-old did not stop competing for his place in the team though, and finally made a rare start against Hougang. He played on both flanks and brought energy to the side, occasionally making forward runs and joining the team’s attacking moves.

Shunsaku Kishimoto (Albirex)

It is no surprise Albirex’s defence feature heavily in our Team of the Week, being the only team which kept a clean sheet over the weekend. Despite the lack of constant threat by Hougang throughout the match, Kishimoto was composed in the White Swan’s backline and did not put a foot wrong. He even picked up the armband in the second half and his contributions to the team cannot be underestimated.

Milos Zlatkovic (Tampines Rovers)

The 26-year-old Serbian was forced to sit out in July due to an injury for nearly a month, and did not look like the centre-back he was before when he first returned. But against Balestier Khalsa on Friday, he was back to his best again as his presence at the back gave his team much-needed assurance that they could rely on him to anchor the defence. He played his part by progressing play forward with his passes, while winning duels and recycling possession for the Stags.

Christopher van Huizen (Lion City Sailors)

van Huizen has experienced a season full of ups and downs, but against Geylang International he showcased the crossing abilities he still had in his locker, as proven by his assist for Shawal Anuar’s equaliser where his pin-point delivery from the left allowed his teammate to apply the finish. The full-back initially struggled to cope with Yushi Yamaya down the Eagles’ right side but slowly grew into the game and managed to keep the winger quiet in the second half.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex)

The White Swans skipper has drawn praise this season for his versatility in both the right-back and midfield positions. But what has perhaps gone under the radar is his ability to pick out his teammates with accurate passes or crosses. Yokokawa picked up another two assists against the Cheetahs to make her tally eight for this season. The first was a long ball over the top which found Seia Kunori, while the second was a perfect ball across the box for Kuori, showing his passing range in his time on the pitch.

Hami Syahin (Sailors)

The 24-year-old central midfielder has enjoyed a stellar season, but had to settle for a substitute spot in the Sailors’ last three matches. He bounced back on Saturday though against Geylang by firing a rocket into the top corner from outside the box to hand his side the lead. Hami roamed the midfield throughout his 81 minutes on the pitch as usual and dictated play for the Sailors. He popped up in different areas on the pitch to help his team and his industrious display has earned him a place in our Team of the week.

Shah Shahiran (Tampines)

Shah has spent parts of this season deputising in central defence, but in recent matches he has returned to midfield which suits his playing style best. The 23-year-old is allowed to play with more freedom in the middle of the park and play passes over the pitch for his teammates to run onto. Shah was also on hand to intercept passes and stop Balestier’s attacks through the middle, and he was rewarded for his tenacity with a goal of his own, receiving a pass from Kyoga Nakamura in the last minute of stoppage time and slipping the ball past Hairul Syirhan.

Haiqal Pashia (Sailors)

The tricky winger has struggled to get playing time this season with the wealth of talent the Sailors have. He spent most parts of the campaign as an unused substitute, but was called upon at half-time against Geylang. And he duly did what he was asked to, bringing creative spark to a team which was struggling to create opportunities. Haiqal added a different dynamic to the Sailors’ attack, and his dynamic running caused problems all over the pitch as the Eagles scrambled to contain him and his teammates. He also scored to round off his impressive display.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex)

After announcing his retirement at the end of the season on Thursday, the White Swans forward got the perfect swan song in the SPL as his brace led his team to a 5-0 rout of Hougang. The 37-year-old has made contributions both on and off the pitch in his time at Albirex, and he signed off the league season in the best way as he brought his goal tally to double-digits (11). His first was a header from a set-piece, while his second was a finish from close range as he once again showed that he has not lost his goalscoring instincts despite being at the tail end of his career.

Seia Kunori (Albirex)

The White Swan’s leading goalscorer this season with 21, Kunori has put in tremendous performances this season, with his goals largely helping Albirex when they needed them. This time, he set the pace of the match with a brace before 20 minutes, with the highlight being his one-touch volley for his first goal. He also showcased his playmaking abilities when his cross found teammate Lee for their fifth goal. Kunori’s goalscoring exploits this season has significantly impacted the team’s title charge and his personal improvement over the season is evident.