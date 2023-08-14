SPL Team Of The Week

Kristijan Naumovski (Brunei DPMM)

The 34-year-old Macedonian shot-stopper was not troubled much against the Young Lions, but besides a mistake in the 45th minute when he passed the ball straight to an opponent, he was error-free and kept his first clean sheet in eight matches. Naumovski made a smart save in the 75th minute to deny Zikos Chua, while his long ball also led to DPMM’s second goal.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex Niigata)

The versatile captain played in a high position on the pitch with Tanjong Pagar pushed back into their own half, and was pivotal in the two goals the White Swans scored to help them clinch the title. His inch-perfect cross was met by Tadanari Lee’s header while his smart pass behind the Jaguars’ defence led to Riku Fukashiro’s eventual match winner. Yokokawa has shone for the team in both the right-back and midfield positions, and has supported both the attack and defence well.

Najib Tarif (DPMM)

In the absence of centre-backs Angel Martinez and Yura Indera Putera, the 35-year-old had a big task in his hands to play a role in the Bruneian outfit’s backline. But he did well there, not putting a foot wrong and winning his duels. He also has a decent discipline record, having only been booked twice in 22 appearances.

Bailey Wright (Lion City Sailors)

The Australian centre-back tussled at the start of the game with Hougang’s in-form Dorde Maksimovic and battled well to win the physical battle against him. Wright kept Maksimovic quiet and uninvolved throughout the first half and the Cheetahs struggled with their striker isolated up front. The 31-year-old has proved to be a handy addition for the Sailors.

Sho Fuwa (Albirex)

The left-back was aggressive in his play all night, with the highlight being him winning the ball right outside Tanjong Pagar’s box in the build-up to his side’s first goal. Fuwa did well to neutralise the little threat that the Jaguars provided, and enjoyed freedom to wander up the field to join the White Swans’ attack. He has been a key part to Albirex in their title-winning season, with his composure and one-on-one defending hard to replace.

Shodai Yokoyama (Albirex)

Yokoyama may be relatively small in build, but he is nimble and calm on the ball, which are attributes that have helped him stand his ground in Albirex’s midfield this season. Against a stubborn Tanjong Pagar defence, the 22-year-old midfielder was patient in the build-up. Meanwhile, in the second half, he took up a position on the right flank and sent a sumptuous delivery across the box converted for his side’s third goal.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The Brazilian playmaker led his side’s rout early in the first half against Hougang, helping them inflict damage early on. The Eagles’ midfield and defence watched as Lopes tore them apart, struggling to even get close to stop him. He scored the Sailors’ first goal, a header into the corner, before assisting the second after a straight run through the midfield. He was the chief architect as the Sailors put eight past the Cheetahs.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

It was the Maxime Lestienne show in the SPL once again as the 31-year-old bagged another two goals and three assists. He now has 25 goals and 22 assists in 23 appearances, which equates to an average of more than two goal contributions per game, showing the quality the Belgian winger has brought not only to his side, but also to the league. He has an eye for the perfect pass and his second goal against Hougang was particularly clever, a cute flick into the bottom corner from close range.

Iqbal Hussain (Geylang International)

He was on the losing side against Balestier Khalsa, but if not for his two goals, the scoreline could have been much worse for the Eagles. The 30-year-old winger has been lively in Geylang’s recent matches but did not have the output to match the performances. This time, he showed his finishing ability as he fired a fierce strike for his first before dancing his way around the Tigers’ defence and slotting the ball home for his second, in the process giving his side a fighting chance.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier Khalsa)

The Tigers’ striker is known for his playmaking ability and it was certainly on show against Geylang. He recorded three assists in the second half, together with a long-range goal in the first, to cap off an all-rounded performance. The 27-year-old striker has 11 goals and 12 assists in this campaign, and despite being content with not having all the attention on him, his influence on the team cannot be underestimated.

Richairo Zivkovic (Sailors)

Since joining the Sailors at the start of July, Zivkovic has added a new dimension and more firepower to their attack. The 26-year-old striker is more than capable of playing wider and bringing his teammates into the game. Against Hougang, he scored an own goal but redeemed himself by tearing the Cheetahs’ defence, Nazrul Nazari in particular, to shreds. He scored two powerful finishes with his left foot to round off an impressive game, bringing his goal tally to six in five starts.