SPL Team Of The Week

Zaiful Nizam (Hougang United)

In 21 matches this season, the Cheetahs have recorded just three clean sheets. The defence have proved to be Hougang’s biggest Achilles heel, leading to sub-par results in the entire campaign. But against Brunei DPMM, Zaiful made an impact by keeping his goal safe for 90 minutes. The 36-year-old showed he still has the reflexes needed to pull off saves when needed while playing a leadership role at the back.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex Niigata)

Since moving to right-back midway through the season, the Albirex skipper has adapted like a fish to water, making the position his own despite having to compete with Ryo Takahashi. The 21-year-old bombs forward to join the attack when he is required to, while being able to read plays accurately and dropping deep when necessary. Against Geylang International, Yokokawa was crucial as the White Swans attacked in droves and outnumbered the Eagles’ defence.

Pedro Dias (Tanjong Pagar United)

The 30-year-old Brazilian centre-back has struggled massively with injury issues this season. In fact, he made only his fifth appearance in the SPL against the Young Lions, but showed the league what he was capable of doing if he could string a run of games together. His physical dominance was clear throughout the match, also scoring a headed goal from a corner after winning the ball in the air, which turned out to be the match-winner. It is worth mentioning that his throw-in also led to their second goal.

Naoki Kuriyama (Hougang)

Kuriyama has played an essential role in the Cheetah’s backline in their recent wins, almost always putting his foot right in every situation and helping his side recover possession when he gets the opportunity to. He put in another solid shift against DPMM,

Nur Adam Abdullah (Lion City Sailors)

The former Young Player of the Year winner has endured a stop-start season, but against Tampines Rovers the 22-year-old left-back controlled his side of the pitch well, roaming forward at times and capitalising on the lack of tracking back on the Stags’ right-side. He caused numerous problems on the overlap and played a crucial role in his side’s fifth goal, showing his strength by shrugging past Adam Reefdy and keeping his calm before delivering the right ball into the box.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

He should pick up the nickname “Magical Maxime” because that is one of the best ways to describe the Belgian winger. Not only does Lestienne produce world-class entertainment on the pitch, but he also puts up the numbers to complete his performances. A hat-trick against Tampines, his second ever for the club, means he now has 23 goals and 18 assists in 22 appearances this season, while also placing him in pole position to win the Golden Boot award.

Mirko Sugic (Tanjong Pagar)

Without his usual partner-in-crime Blake Ricciuto in midfield, the Croatian had to pull the strings himself and did so with the composure and experience he had. Sugic was also strong in his challenges and imposed himself on the Young Lions, making sure they had little choice but to turn and play the ball backwards. It was his smart play that led to their second penalty, and his runs into the box proved too hard to handle.

Fairuz Fazli (Young Lions)

The 18-year-old full-back has played plenty of minutes for the national developmental side this season, but his performances have fluctuated together with the team’s results. Against Tanjong Pagar, Fairuz was a key attacking threat for the Young Lions. His team struggled to create chances and find the right pass in the final third, but Fairuz was superb in coming up in attacking areas and sending the right delivery into the box. It was evident in both of his assists as his pin-point crosses allowed the Young Lions to find an avenue to goals.

Richairo Zivkovic (Sailors)

Zivkovic provided a huge amount of threat against Tampines all night, using his physicality to easily win duels before setting his teammates up for shots. But the 26-year-old striker also showed his goalscoring prowess with another two goals, bringing his tally for his new club to four. His first, and the Sailors’ fourth, was particularly impressive, with the Curacaoan beating the defenders with pace before squeezing his shot under Syazwan Buhari.

Seia Kunori (Albirex)

It is hard to look past Kunori for a spot in the Team of the Week following his four-goal display against Geylang. The 22-year-old striker has suffered from several goalscoring droughts this season but on his night, he is able to produce displays like this where he worked hard to set his teammates up and make the right runs into the box to latch onto their passes. With 18 goals this season, he is making a late push for the SPL’s top scorer award on his way to rounding up a stirring season.

Riku Fukashiro (Albirex)

The 23-year-old winger has struggled to get a starting spot in the team this season. In fact, he also came off the bench against Geylang. But he proved that he was capable of making an impact anytime he was called upon, as he recorded a goal and an assist in Albirex’s second-half rout of the Eagles. Fukashiro’s direct running and pace to burn meant he was a constant threat down the left, always finding ways to twist his opponents and trick them into going the wrong way. He now has seven goals and assists each in 21 appearances, including 16 as a substitute.