Spirit seek redemption as Gotham chase history in NWSL championship showdown

When Washington Spirit and Gotham FC clash in Saturday's NWSL Championship final in San Jose, California, they will write the 44th chapter of the league's most-played rivalry, with one team hunting redemption and the other chasing the impossible.

The Spirit are seeking to erase last year's championship heartbreak when they lost 1-0 against Orlando Pride, while Gotham are attempting to become the first eighth seed ever to claim the ultimate prize.

Saturday's showdown promises to be even more dramatic after their last playoff meeting ended in a penalty shootout, with the Spirit prevailing 3–0 after a 1–1 draw in the semi-finals last year, setting up what is sure to be another nail-biting clash between these familiar rivals.

YELLOW BRICK WALL ANCHORS SPIRIT'S TITLE BID

The 2021 champions' playoff run has been a rollercoaster. After a 1-1 draw in the quarters, they secured a 3-1 victory in the penalty shootout against Racing Louisville. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made two crucial saves on their packed home turf at Audi Field.

Now dubbed the "Yellow Brick Wall" by supporters, Kingsbury has become the fan favourite and leads the league in all-time shootout saves, anchoring a Spirit side that finished runner-up this season.

Washington's attacking depth, provided by Rose Kouassi and Gift Monday, powered them through the semi-finals alongside impeccable defence.

They secured their place in the final with a convincing 2-0 victory over Portland Thorns, with brilliant goals from Monday and Croix Bethune.

The Spirit also received a timely boost when Trinity Rodman returned from a month-long injury layoff, though the 23-year-old's future remains uncertain as she becomes a free agent in December.

EIGHTH SEED'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

Gotham's remarkable underdog story began with stunning the leaders Kansas City Current, a team that finished 29 points ahead of them in the quarter-finals.

After Jaedyn Shaw's second-half strike was cancelled by Ellie Wheeler's stoppage-time equaliser, Katie Stengel provided the extra-time winner.

The 2023 champions then prevented Orlando Pride from achieving back-to-back titles when Shaw scored a brilliant free-kick in stoppage time.

"I live for these moments, and I'm just really happy that I could make an impact for our team," the 21-year-old forward said after the game.

Saturday's final pits Washington's balanced attack against Gotham's gritty resilience in a clash that promises to add another thrilling chapter to this storied rivalry. REUTERS