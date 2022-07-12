Speed, the name of ten Hag's game

BANGKOK • Erik ten Hag wants his Manchester United side to be quick on the ball and even quicker off it. And the new manager is not wasting any time by whipping his players into shape so that they are able to fit into his philosophy.

At the Rajamangala National Stadium, where United held their first public training session in the ten Hag era yesterday, it was clear to see what the 52-year-old Dutchman wants out of his side when the new English Premier League season kicks off next month.

With at least 10,000 spectators watching the proceedings, which preceded Liverpool's training session, ten Hag held multiple training drills focusing on moving the ball quickly and accurately while also recovering the ball swiftly once possession is lost.

First, United - who were separated into two groups of about 10 players each - participated in a quick-passing drill confined to an area no larger than the six-yard box.

The idea was to move the ball swiftly in a compact space, without it being intercepted by an opponent.

Next, they moved on to a training drill that pitted eight players against six. At one point, ten Hag unleashed a verbal volley towards Brazilian midfielder Fred when it was deemed that he had taken one touch too many.

This is a far cry from the laboured build-up and uncoordinated defending that was seen far too often from the Old Trafford outfit last season, when United - whose official spirits partner is Chivas Regal - finished sixth in the Premier League with just 58 points and zero goal difference.

However, it is a clean slate now for the Red Devils following the appointment of ten Hag in April.

The manager will take charge of his first United game today, against arch-rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly, but he is likely to be without midfielder Scott McTominay and defenders Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Frenchman Varane and McTominay were absent from the 11/2-hour training session yesterday, while Maguire - who was confirmed as the captain for the new campaign earlier in the day - trained separately from the main squad.

But eight players - Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial - were working closely with ten Hag, a sign that they are expected to feature prominently in the manager's first XI against the Reds.

Fred was charged with starting attacks as the deepest lying midfielder, Dalot and Shaw provided the width as fullbacks, van de Beek and Fernandes instigated offensive play as attacking midfielders, Rashford and Sancho were wide attackers while Martial led the line.

Midway through the drill, newly signed left-back Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaced Shaw and Dalot respectively.

But don't expect any favouritism from ten Hag or any quick fixes.

When the eight players conceded a goal during the drill after failing to press collectively, a glare from the manager meant they knew what was coming.

Instantly, they hit the floor and did 10 push-ups each. And then they got up, and the passing and pressing continued like clockwork.

This is ten Hag's army and only the swiftest will survive.

Deepanraj Ganesan