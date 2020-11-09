'Special' Kane chases EPL mark

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

West Brom 0

Tottenham 1

LONDON • With 260 goals, many consider Alan Shearer's feat as the all-time record scorer in the Premier League to be untouchable.

Harry Kane, however, has time on his side and if the 27-year-old continues his exploits in front of goal, he has every chance of eventually passing the Newcastle great.

The England captain nabbed his 150th English top-flight goal in 218 games on Sunday, heading home an 88th-minute winner as Tottenham beat West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns yesterday.

His strike was perfectly timed after Spurs had laboured to break down stubborn opponents. And having scored his 200th goal in all competitions for the club last Thursday, he now has 13 goals this season.

Kane is the first player born after the Premier League started in 1992 to score 150 times and in doing so, he broke out of a tie with former Spurs forward Les Ferdinand to move to joint-ninth with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen on the all-time list.

While Spurs were only momentarily top of the table for the first time since August 2014 before Leicester's victory over Wolves later in the day, manager Jose Mourinho told reporters he was happy with his side's progress amid talk of a title tilt.

"If Liverpool and Leicester win, it's not a problem for me," he said. "So many good clubs. You can have a good season and still not be champions. We'll just try to win.

"I'm not bothered about Leicester v Wolves or (Manchester) City v Liverpool. I just want us to win games and we'll see where we are.

"I would start with West Bromwich's performance, because their performance is what made us play in the way we did. They played defensively very well...

"Let's say that defensively, we controlled the game well, but we couldn't find lots of spaces to play and create lots of chances. The goal arrived and I think deservedly, but I have to feel sorry for them because they fought so hard for the point.

"I prefer not to speak (about Kane) because he speaks by himself... This guy does much more than scoring goals. For example, last five minutes, he was playing as a No. 6 and winning balls in front of the defence. Special."

Only Shearer (212 games) and Sergio Aguero (217) have gotten to 150 faster than Kane and the striker was just as happy as his manager with the "big win".

"Obviously delighted to reach 150 Premier League goals," he said. "Obviously, when you win the game, that's the most important thing, we dug deep but let's keep it going."

Spurs are now unbeaten in their last seven league games and have won their past three, but were below their best for long periods against a West Brom team still without a league win this term.

The hosts suffered a pre-match blow when defender Branislav Ivanovic and midfielder Matheus Pereira were ruled out after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

But amid reports that Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is being lined up as a replacement for Slaven Bilic, the West Brom boss said he saw enough from his players to indicate the Baggies will not make a swift return to the Championship without a fight.

"When I see my team fighting and playing, then I'm very, very positive, the win will come," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE