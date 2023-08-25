Spanish soccer federation chief to quit over unsolicited kiss scandal - report

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales during the ceremony REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

MADRID - Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has told his staff that he plans to resign on Friday in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on the mouth with player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations of Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, Cadena Ser radio said on Thursday.

Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the women's team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, demanding his resignation.

Pressure continued to mount during the week after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and Hermoso said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished."

As backlash mounted, Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar. REUTERS

