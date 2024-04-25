Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spain press conference to announce their new women's coach and the nations league squad - Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Las Rozas, Spain - September 15, 2023 The logo of the Royal Spanish Football Federation is pictured on their building before the press conference REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 08:47 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 08:47 PM

MADRID - The Spanish government on Thursday announced the creation of a special committee to oversee the country's football federation (RFEF) until the governing body holds new elections.

The decision was taken "in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain," the National Sports Council (CSD), which is the government agency responsible for sport, said in a statement.

The move follows months of scandals after a corruption investigation sparked by an unsolicited kiss from former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso at the on pitch awards ceremony for Spain's women's World Cup success in Sydney.

"The Spanish government has taken this decision in order to correct the serious situation that the RFEF is going through and to allow the organisation to begin a period of regeneration," the CSD said.

"This Commission for Supervision, Normalisation and Representation will be headed by independent persons of recognised prestige." REUTERS

