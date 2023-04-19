Spanish football referees ask La Liga for 'respect'

MADRID - Spanish referees on Tuesday demanded “respect”, after a recent rise in complaints from top-flight clubs and from Liga officials about officiating.

“As the professional referees of Spanish football we want to convey our deep concern about the unfortunate situation that has been created,” the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) said in a statement.

“We regret the unceasing attacks by La Liga and its main leaders,” added the CTA statement saying referees are the targets of “a perfectly calculated and organised campaign.”

The criticism has intensified since a case involving Barcelona and the former head of the CTA, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros (S$10.67 million) to a company owned by Negreira were uncovered earlier this year.

Liga clubs will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday where Barcelona president Joan Laporta is due to speak. Spanish media have reported that the clubs will also consider making the CTA independent of La Liga.

The CTA said it already was independent.

“Our profession works with autonomy and professionalism for the good of refereeing.”

“The leaders of La Liga cannot permanently lament a crisis of confidence in Spanish soccer and at the same time collaborate in generating it through violent criticism of referees.”That,” it added “only leads to the devaluation of our soccer.”

“We ask La Liga and its leaders for respect and institutional responsibility in the face of an unprecedented situation,” said in the statement. AFP

