Spain's women players call for more heads to roll after Rubiales exit

MADRID - A group of 39 players from Spain, including most of the 23 Women’s World Cup-winning squad, said on Friday they wanted further changes at the Spanish soccer federation and that the resignation of chief Luis Rubiales and the replacement of the team’s manager was not enough.

In a statement, the women did not clarify whether they would continue to boycott national team matches, but said they had called on the RFEF to restructure Rubiales’ former cabinet, the Secretary-General, the communications and marketing department and the so-called integrity unit.

“The federation wants to reinforce its commitment to the world champions, of whom it is extremely proud,” the RFEF said in a statement. It said its president, Pedro Rocha, would remain in his position until the next leadership election.

“It is essential to undertake a gradual transformation to guarantee the future of Spanish football,” it said.

An original group of 81 players called the boycott in the wake of the furore over Rubiales’ allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso in Sydney, after Spain won the World Cup last month.

“The changes specified to the RFEF are based on zero tolerance for people who in their jobs inside the RFEF have incited, hidden or applauded attitudes that go against women’s dignity,” the group of 39 said in the statement.

“The changes produced until now are not enough for the players to feel in a safe place.”

An RFEF spokesman said the federation was in talks with the players and had postponed a press conference in which recently-appointed coach Montse Tome was set to announce the squad for Spain’s match against Sweden on Sept 22 in the Nations League.

The competition will determine which countries from Europe qualify for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

The rebels could face sanctions including fines and suspension of their licences that could prevent them from representing their clubs under a new sports law which classifies an “unjustified failure to attend a team meeting” as a “very serious infringement.”

Should the new law be applied, they could face fines of up to €30,000 (S$43,000) and the suspension of their federation licence for two to 15 years.

Rubiales resigned as president of the RFEF and from his position as vice-president of Uefa after weeks of resisting calls from players, politicians and women’s groups to step down.

He appeared in court on Friday to testify before a judge, who is investigating whether the kiss and subsequent alleged efforts to force Hermoso to say it was “a mutual gesture”, constitute sexual abuse and coercion.