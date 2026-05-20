Spain's Lopez confirms he will miss World Cup after surgery on fractured foot

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v FC Barcelona - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - May 2, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

May 20 - Spain's Fermin Lopez will miss the World Cup next month after he confirmed on Wednesday that surgery on his fractured foot had ruled him out of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during their 3-1 home win over Real Betis on Sunday, with the club confirming he would need surgery.

"The operation went very well and I'm already looking forward to coming back stronger, both physically and mentally. Life and football can be cruel when you least expect it or deserve it," Lopez wrote on Instagram.

"But you have to accept that it's all part of the journey. It's a very tough time for me and yet another challenge in my career that I will overcome – of that you can be sure.

"Now it's time to support the national team and my teammates from home."

Lopez was hoping to make the squad after an impressive season with Barcelona, scoring 13 goals and grabbing 17 assists across all competitions as the club won LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup.

European champions Spain begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Group H opponents Cape Verde before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Coach Luis de la Fuente is set to announce his World Cup squad on Monday. REUTERS