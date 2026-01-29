Spain’s La Liga to pay fans for tip-offs on bars showing football illegally

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BARCELONA - Spanish football fans can earn €50 (S$75) for giving La Liga tip-offs about venues showing football illegally, the Spanish league said on Jan 28.

“The aim... is to double down on the fight against piracy in bars, restaurants and betting shops through the responsible collaboration of consumers and users,” said La Liga in a statement.

“La Liga is launching a reward plan whereby users who make a valid and effective complaint can receive €50 as a thank you for their collaboration.”

La Liga provided instructions for fans to be able to identify whether a broadcast or stream is legal and asked for photos to be uploaded to a website to prove it, which they will then analyse before paying out the reward.

“Piracy harms the entire football ecosystem and, especially, bars, restaurants, and betting shops that comply with the law,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

“We want everyone to be able to identify an illegal broadcast and to know that they can report it to us easily, securely, and confidentially.”

La Liga have taken a strong stance against piracy over the last few seasons, with Tebas warning it costs the football industry hundreds of millions of euros a year. AFP