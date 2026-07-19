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Thunderstorms disrupt Spain and Argentina World Cup final training plans

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Members of the media leaving the Melanie Lane Training Grounds on July 18, as Spain’s training is cancelled due to the weather.

Members of the media leaving the Melanie Lane Training Grounds on July 18, as Spain’s training is cancelled due to the weather.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Spain’s final World Cup training session before the final was cancelled due to thunderstorms in New Jersey.
  • FIFA confirmed there will be no rescheduled training time for Spain before the July 19 final against Argentina.
  • The Spanish team held an indoor warm-up instead, while it is unclear if Argentina’s session was affected.

AI generated

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey - Heavy thunderstorms on July 18 in the New York and New Jersey areas disrupted the final training sessions of Spain and Argentina ahead of the World Cup final on July 19.

“The Spanish national team’s training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol,” the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement, after their practice at the Melanie Lane training ground was cancelled.

“The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors.”

Argentina started training 45 minutes later than scheduled in Morristown, New Jersey.

The final will kick off at 3pm local time on July 19 (3am on July 20 in Singapore). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.