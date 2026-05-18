Spain's Fermin Lopez set for foot surgery, World Cup in doubt

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May 18 - Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez will undergo surgery after sustaining a metatarsal fracture in his right foot, the LaLiga champions said on Monday, casting doubt over the Spain international's availability for next month's World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who made his Spain debut in 2024 and has earned seven caps, suffered the injury during Barca's 3-1 home win over Real Betis on Sunday.

"First-team player Fermin Lopez suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis," Barca said in a statement. "The player will undergo surgery."

Lopez enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, as Barca retained the LaLiga title and won the Spanish Super Cup.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, begin their World Cup Group H campaign on June 15 against Cape Verde in Atlanta, Georgia before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Luis de la Fuente's side are among the favourites for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spain's squad for the showpiece event will be announced on May 25. REUTERS