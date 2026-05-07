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Spain's Carvajal in race to make World Cup squad, says De la Fuente

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 22, 2026 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal reacts REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 22, 2026 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal reacts REUTERS/Ana Beltran

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May 7 - Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has not ruled Dani Carvajal out of his World Cup squad but said the right back must prove his fitness and form after the Real Madrid captain suffered a right foot injury in training last week.

"Carvajal is a very important figure in our dressing room," De la Fuente told reporters on Wednesday.

"I actually spoke with him yesterday, so I’m aware of what’s going on. He doesn’t have a specific injury, nothing serious, but he needs time to get back to his usual level.

"We’ll see in the remaining matches whether he truly gets the opportunity and delivers the performances."

De la Fuente added that Carvajal, who made just one appearance for Spain in 2025, would understand if he was left out of the squad for the World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Carvajal, 34, is approaching the final weeks of his contract with Real and has struggled for game-time this season amid competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 and also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.