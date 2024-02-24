Spain women's team beat Netherlands to secure historic Olympic spot

Spain secured their first-ever Olympic qualification after clinching their spot at the Paris Games with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the women's Nations League on Friday.

Jenni Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati's first-half goals, along with a strike from Ona Batlle in the 77th minute, secured victory for the world champions in front of a record attendance for the Spanish women's team of 21,856 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Elsewhere, France earned a 2-1 home win over Germany in the other semi-final thanks to a goal from Kadidiatou Diani and Sakina Karchaoui's penalty in the first half.

With the Games' hosts reaching the final, the second UEFA Olympic spot will be up for grabs in the third-place decider between Germany and the Netherlands on Wednesday. REUTERS