Spain women’s national coach Montse Tome acknowledges communication mistakes in team selection

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spain Women's Training - Oliva Nova Sports Center, Oliva, Spain - September 20, 2023 Spain coach Montse Tome during training REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

GOTHENBORG, Sweden - The new coach of Spain's women's national team coach on Thursday acknowledged "communication mistakes" after a standoff with players that followed a furore over former Spanish football federation president's allegedly unsolicited kiss on a player's lips.

Montse Tome, speaking ahead of a match against Sweden in Gothenborg, was asked about players denying they had spoken to her ahead of the announcement of the squad for the match.

She said there had been a misinterpretation of her words and that she only spoken with some players, not all.

Tome also said had not heard players say they do not want her and her team as their coach.

"I am confident in our work and want this situation to be resolved," Tome said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top