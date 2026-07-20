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Spain dethroned Argentina to claim the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over the defending champions after extra time on July 19.

A Ferran Torres strike in the 106th minute helped Spain edge past 10-man Argentina for their first World Cup title since 2010.

Second-half substitute Torres was the hero for the European champions, thumping home the winner in the second half of extra time after Nico Williams nodded down a cross into the penalty area.

Spain’s Ferran Torres scores the winning goal against Argentina. PHOTO: EPA

His strike was reminiscent of the manner in which Spain also won their last World Cup in extra time, with then scorer Andres Iniesta among the class of 2010 watching the final from the stands in New Jersey.

After a pre-game “closing ceremony” featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise and American singer Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of the US national anthem, the match kicked off with US President Donald Trump in attendance following long lines endured by fans and other attendees caused by enhanced security checks.

Singer Jennifer Hudson performing the US national anthem before kick-off. PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain were the better side in a sleepy first half that saw just four shots on goal – all from La Roja – and only one on target. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was barely tested by the defending champions, who struggled to find their rhythm.

Argentina were dealt a blow just before half-time as defender Lisandro Martinez went off injured and was replaced by veteran Nicolas Otamendi.

The half-time show featured K-pop group BTS. PHOTO: REUTERS

The final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey featured a star-studded half-time show for the first time, with performances by Madonna, flanked by Brazilian legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, K-pop boyband BTS, and Shakira.

Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho (left) and Ronaldo (right) with Madonna during the half time show. PHOTO: REUTERS

The interval show also squeezed in cameos from the fictional football coach Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) and the Muppets, including Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

The second half was all Spain again. Barcelona forward Torres had the clearest chance before the second-half hydration break, but his header was directed straight at Emiliano Martínez.

The goalkeeper showed a safe pair of hands to keep Spain’s attack at bay after relentless attacks on the Argentina goal, including a stoppage-time free kick by Lamine Yamal.

Martinez, who play his club football for England’s Aston Villa, made 10 saves in regulation time, the most in a World Cup final.

It was a one-sided game, with captain and talisman Lionel Messi largely anonymous and the defending champions became the first side to fail to register a single shot on goal in a World Cup final.

Argentina’s Martinez made 10 saves in regulation time, the most in a World Cup final. PHOTO: AFP

Argentina went a man down in stoppage time after midfielder Enzo Fernandez, scorer of their equaliser in their semi-final victory over England, received a second yellow for a late challenge on teenage centre-back Pau Cubarsi.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, meaning the US, hosting football’s showpiece for the second time, still has not seen a goal in a World Cup final after the 1994 showpiece in California also ended goal-less between Brazil and Italy before the Italians’ penalty shoot-out victory.

Lionel Messi looks dejected after losing the World Cup final. PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain substitute Williams put the ball in the net in extra time, but Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic swiftly ruled out the 97th-minute strike for a foul.

Spain also swept most of the tournament awards with Pau Cubarsi picking up the Young Player of the Tournament and goalkeeper Simon winning the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal the entire tournament. Captain Rodri was awarded Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament.

(Clockwise from left) Spain’s Pau Cubarsi picked up the Young Player of the Tournament, goalkeeper Simon won the Golden Glove and captain Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball. PHOTOS: REUTERS

It was the first World Cup final that pit the reigning South American and European champions against each other, while also the first in which the world’s two top-ranked nations faced each other in football’s most important game .

Argentina, FIFA’s top-ranked side, lifted the Copa America for a record 16th time in 2024 while second-ranked Spain won Euro 2024.

Spain’s second World Cup puts them level with France and Uruguay. PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain’s second World Cup puts them level with France and Uruguay, with Brazil still the most successful team in the tournament with five wins.

At 65 years old, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Argentina were aiming to become the third team in history to retain the World Cup. Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have achieved that feat.

France captain Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, followed by Argentina’s Messi who had eight.

England beat France 6-4 to finish third on July 18.