Spain will likely host 2030 World Cup final, minister says

Soccer Football - World Cup - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 4, 2023 General view inside Estadio Centenario after it was announced that it will host the opening matches of the Morocco, Portugal and Spain World Cup in 2030 to mark the tournament&#039;s centenary hosted for the first time in the stadium in 1930. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo
MADRID - The 2030 World Cup final will probably be held in Spain, one of the three hosts of the tournament along with Portugal and Morocco, Spain's acting Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Thursday.

"It is expected that the final will be held in Spain," Iceta told Onda Cero radio, adding that "you can't count your chickens before they hatch".

In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, FIFA allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host three matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

Iceta said the three federations have been working together for a long time and there is an advanced agreement on how to allocate the matches. REUTERS

