Spain v France a World Cup ‘final before the final’: Luis de la Fuente

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LOS ANGELES – Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said on Friday that the World Cup semi-final with France on Tuesday would be “a final before the final”.

He said his side, who beat Belgium 2-1 in Friday’s quarter-final thanks to an 88th-minute Mikel Merino winner in Los Angeles, were “capable of beating any team” – including tournament favourites France and red-hot forward Kylian Mbappe.

“It’s not an exaggeration to describe this match as a final before the final,” De la Fuente said post-match.

“We’re one of the teams capable of reaching the final. From now on, we are fully focused on France.

“We’re aware of their immense potential, but we also know that we’re the only team to have beaten them in two semi-finals.”

Spain defeated the French in the Euro 2024 semi-finals on their way to becoming European champions and also in the 2005 Nations League semi-finals.

“The match will be more open than ever,” the coach added. “We will have to raise our level of play, and we’re going to give everything.

“The French are in great form, and we have different playing styles. We have the greatest respect for our opponents, but we feel capable of beating any team.”

Fabian Ruiz and Merino, two players elevated by his bold selection calls, scored the goals in the tense quarter-final win over Belgium.

Ruiz, a surprise starter after Pedri dropped to the bench, opened the scoring before Merino came on after 86 minutes and struck two minutes later, pouncing when substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsi’s low strike.

It was the third time Merino had scored a knockout winner as a substitute under de la Fuente, after his late extra-time goal against hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals and his late strike versus Portugal in the last 16 at this World Cup.

“It’s unfair that Mikel doesn’t play from the start, but it would also be unfair if someone else were left out,” de la Fuente added.

“Only 11 can play, and they understand that – the role they have to play at any given moment. When they take to the pitch, they know what they have to do; that’s why it’s a pleasure to be their manager.”

He also stressed that European champions Spain’s run to the last four was built on collective responsibility rather than individual roles.

“What matters is the team,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who starts the match. Everyone is important, even those who haven’t played.”

Asked how he keeps players content despite fierce competition for places, De la Fuente praised their maturity and professionalism.

“One of our strengths as a team is that we have not only the best players in the world – which they are – but also the best people, people who make it easier for everyone to get on together,” he said.

“So we shouldn’t be surprised that they understand their roles, because I believe this is possible in any field, in any profession. It’s on the basis of respect that we build everything (together), and this national team is also an example of that.” AFP, REUTERS