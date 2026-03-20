Spain v Egypt friendly to go ahead in Barcelona

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March 20 - Egypt's friendly against Spain will go ahead in Barcelona this month after the match was moved from Qatar due to the conflict in the Middle East, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said on Thursday.

Sources close to the EFA and national team had told Reuters on Wednesday the match had been cancelled for “organisational reasons” but the governing body said those logistical issues had been resolved and the teams would face each other on March 31.

The EFA said earlier on Thursday it had been working to resolve an issue with travel visas for the match, which both teams are using as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

The Spanish national team have also confirmed that the match will be played in Barcelona.

The game had initially been scheduled to take place in Qatar but U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected several countries across the Gulf, disrupting travel through some of the world’s busiest transit hubs and forcing cancellations due to safety concerns.

Egypt will also face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 27 rather than in Qatar.

European champions Spain will face Serbia on the same date following the cancellation of the 'Finalissima' match against Copa America winners Argentina in Doha.

Seven-time African champions Egypt will face Belgium, New Zealand and Iran in Group G at the World Cup in North American while Spain face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

The World Cup takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS