Spain through as Morata 'makes peace' in Seville

MADRID • Spain's last three encounters with Sweden had ended in two draws and a loss, so no one was expecting champagne football in Seville.

It was far from pretty and it took until four minutes from time before the deadlock was broken, but Alvaro Morata's tap-in was enough to ensure La Roja progress to the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Luis Enrique's men, playing in front of 52,000 fans, had never lost a home game in World Cup qualifying history and kept intact their proud record of just four losses in 52 games played in Seville.

Spain's 1-0 win at La Cartuja Stadium on Sunday condemned the Swedes to the play-offs, just like three years ago when they had to navigate a two-legged tie with Italy.

It was a game of few chances but Morata pounced after Dani Olmo's strike pinged off the woodwork, while Sweden's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made little impact when he came on for the last 20 minutes.

Morata said he was blessed to have scored the winner in the same venue where he suffered jeers from the home fans in June.

In Spain's opening match at Euro 2020, coincidentally against the same opponents, the on-loan Juventus striker was substituted to a chorus of boos after missing a penalty and wasting another clear opportunity in a disappointing goal-less draw.

"Destiny was good to me today," Morata, who in June said he and his family had received death threats during the Euro, despite Spain reaching the last four.

"It had to be here, where I went through some really difficult experiences. I feel so lucky and blessed that I helped my team to be in the World Cup. But we only did what we are supposed to do. Spain have to be in every World Cup."

Coach Enrique was equally relieved with the late win and even happier it was the much-maligned Morata who grabbed the headlines.

16 Spain have qualified for 16 out of 22 World Cup Finals, with their last failure dating back 47 years.

"He deserved so much because of what he experienced here in this stadium and because he works so hard. I'm so excited for him to make peace with the fans," the former Barcelona boss added.

Enrique conceded he was nervous about facing the Swedes and that they had made an effort in the team to work on their mentality.

"I felt more pressure now than in the Euros or in the Nations League. We tried to work a lot on the mental side, always trying to keep it positive. The players responded well. I'm so proud of them and how they responded," he added.

This will be Spain's 16th appearance in 22 World Cup Finals, with their last failure dating back to 1974.

