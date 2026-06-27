Spain seal World Cup Group H top spot, knock out Uruguay with 1-0 win

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 on June 26 to top Group H and reach the World Cup knockout phase, with Alex Baena’s first-half strike proving decisive as Marcelo Bielsa’s side exited the tournament.

Spain finished with seven points from two wins and a draw, while newcomers Cape Verde claimed the second knockout berth after three consecutive draws in a superb campaign so far. Uruguay bowed out with just two points, level with bottom-placed Saudi Arabia.

The 2010 World Cup winners struggled to breach Uruguay’s solid backline before Baena broke the deadlock just before half-time, firing a shot that goalkeeper Fernando Muslera fumbled into his own net.

Twice champions Uruguay replaced Muslera at half-time after his costly error. But despite piling on the pressure, they could not beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who denied Mathias Olivera and Nicolas de la Cruz, while Ferran Torres hit the crossbar at the other end.

Agustin Canobbio’s stoppage-time red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi summed up Uruguay’s frustrations, as Spain comfortably saw out the victory. REUTERS