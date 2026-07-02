Spain ready to face Austria with fit squad and high expectations

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INGLEWOOD, California, July 1 - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his talent-rich squad was ready to face Austria in their World Cup last-32 match on Thursday with Lamine Yamal, Victor Munoz and Yeremy Pino all available for selection.

The Spain boss told reporters to expect to see improvements in his team's performance, after their sluggish World Cup start that has included a group-stage draw with Cape Verde and a narrow one-goal victory over Uruguay. Only their 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia showed glimpses of Spain at their dominant best.

"What I am seeing this week is that the team is beginning to recognise" things to fix in their results so far, said the coach.

Lamine Yamal's game time has been managed carefully so far in the tournament, but De la Fuente said he was now available to play for as much of the match as required.

The Barcelona forward has been eased through the tournament after an April hamstring tear, while Pino has recovered from a left shoulder sprain and Munoz is fit again after a muscle injury, though he has not competed for some time.

De la Fuente dismissed concerns about the enormous expectations weighing on his squad from Spanish supporters, despite the team's early World Cup exits following their 2010 triumph.

"I love that it is demanded of us, because a lot is expected of us and what we have to do is respond to that expectation," said De la Fuente.

At Wednesday morning's training, Lamine Yamal was happily chatting and joking around on the pitch with his teammates in a lighthearted atmosphere.

De la Fuente said he had already made his selection choices for the match, but would not provide any hint as to what they were. REUTERS