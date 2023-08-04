Spain pursue World Cup history but Japan thrashing ‘left a mark’

AUCKLAND – Under-fire coach Jorge Vilda said his Spain team will learn from their heavy defeat by Japan as they aim to make history by winning a Women’s World Cup knockout game for the first time when they take on Switzerland on Saturday.

A Spanish side led by reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas were seen as contenders coming into the tournament and started with two comfortable wins against Costa Rica and Zambia.

But they were torn apart 4-0 by Japan in their last outing, which meant they advanced to the last 16 in second place in their group and with doubts swirling about their ability to compete with the world’s best sides.

“The defeat the other day has not been forgotten and will not be forgotten,” Vilda said ahead of Saturday’s clash in Auckland.

“Defeats like that leave their mark, but are also necessary for a team’s development and growth. We just need to look at what we can improve and also at what we did well because there were some positives.”

This is just Spain’s second appearance in the knockout phase of a World Cup. In 2019, they reached the last 16 before going down 2-1 to eventual winners the United States.

In 2022, they made it to the quarter-finals of the European Championship before losing in extra time to hosts England, who also went all the way to clinch the title.

“The team is super motivated and excited about the chance to make history and win a World Cup knockout tie for the first time,” added Vilda.

The 42-year-old has been under pressure since a group of 15 players announced last September they did not want to be selected for their country in a protest against the Spanish federation and Vilda himself.

Some have since returned to the fold, but the likes of Barcelona’s Patri Guijarro and Mapi Leon are not with the squad.

Vilda has a contract until 2024 but was twice forced in Friday’s press conference to dodge questions about whether a defeat against Switzerland would mean the end of the road for him.

He also refused to say if Putellas might get a full 90 minutes this time at Eden Park as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury. Her minutes gradually increased during the group stage until she played just over an hour against Japan.