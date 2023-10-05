Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host 2030 World Cup, but party starts in South America

GENEVA – Fifa president Gianni Infantino is looking forward to unite three continents and six countries as a “celebration of football” after the 2030 World Cup hosts were confirmed on Wednesday.

In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, football’s world governing body allocated the global showpiece to Morocco, Spain and Portugal but also said that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host three matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

The inaugural World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts after they defeated Argentina in the final.

“In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting,” Infantino said. “Two continents – Africa and Europe – united not only in a celebration of football but also in providing unique social and cultural cohesion.

“The Fifa Council also unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“A celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the Fifa World Cup 2030.”

Infantino also said the first of these three matches would be played at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario in Uruguay.

A Fifa statement further clarified that “the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain” and the three nations will “qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation”.

Spain has been awarded the World Cup weeks after their disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales was forced to step down following his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup.

While Portugal and Morocco have never hosted the World Cup, the Spaniards last hosted the tournament in 1982.

Pedro Rocha, president of the management committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, said they were excited to bring it back to the country, who won the World Cup in 2010.

“I am sure that together with Morocco and Portugal, we will organise the best World Cup in history,” he said.