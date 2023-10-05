Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host 2030 World Cup, but party starts in South America

GENEVA – Fifa president Gianni Infantino is looking forward to unite three continents and six countries as a “celebration of football” after the 2030 World Cup hosts were confirmed on Wednesday.
In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, football’s world governing body allocated the global showpiece to Morocco, Spain and Portugal but also said that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host three matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.
The inaugural World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts after they defeated Argentina in the final.
“In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting,” Infantino said. “Two continents – Africa and Europe – united not only in a celebration of football but also in providing unique social and cultural cohesion.
“The Fifa Council also unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.
“A celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the Fifa World Cup 2030.”
Infantino also said the first of these three matches would be played at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario in Uruguay.
A Fifa statement further clarified that “the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain” and the three nations will “qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation”.
Spain has been awarded the World Cup weeks after their disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales was forced to step down following his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup.
While Portugal and Morocco have never hosted the World Cup, the Spaniards last hosted the tournament in 1982.
Pedro Rocha, president of the management committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, said they were excited to bring it back to the country, who won the World Cup in 2010.
“I am sure that together with Morocco and Portugal, we will organise the best World Cup in history,” he said.
Portugal, who hosted the European Championship in 2004, have finally succeeded in the World Cup bidding process after failing to secure hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 editions along with Spain.
Fernando Gomes, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, said: “Each of our countries brings a vibrant footballing tradition, unrivalled organisational experience and a capacity for innovation that will undoubtedly leave its mark on the future of the competition.”
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI welcomed Fifa’s decision. The African nation stunned the world at Qatar 2022 when they became the first team from the continent to reach the semi-finals.
“His Majesty King Mohammed VI... has the great pleasure of announcing to the Moroccan people that the Fifa Council has unanimously selected the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to organise the 2030 football World Cup,” Morocco’s Royal Office said in a statement.
Morocco will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.
With the World Cup being held across six countries in two different hemispheres, it might mean some teams play their group matches in different seasons.
The 2022 Qatar World Cup was moved from the traditional mid-year window and played in November and December to avoid playing in the searing heat of the Gulf summer.
Argentina are the defending champions and its football association (AFA) was excited that the team “will play the first match of the 2030 group stage at home and with its people”.
Robert Harrison, the president of the Paraguayan Football Association, said that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would also automatically qualify for the World Cup but did not clarify what it would mean for the South American qualifying competition.
Paraguay have won the Copa America title twice but they last qualified for the World Cup in 2010, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals – their best result in the tournament.
They did not finish higher than seventh in the South American World Cup qualifiers for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.
Uruguay, meanwhile, are two-time champions but they have not reached the final again following their 1950 triumph. REUTERS