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Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real

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July 22 - Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who captained Real Madrid last season, has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after six years at the Spanish club, the Women's Super League side said on Wednesday.

• Rodriguez has represented Spain 24 times, and was part of the squad when they won the Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Women's Nations League the following year.

• The 27-year-old has made 215 appearances for Real over six seasons.

• "I’m really excited to be part of the team and take on this new challenge. I want to help us compete for trophies," said Rodriguez.

• Arsenal, who finished second behind Manchester City last season, begin their WSL campaign when the league kicks off in September. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.