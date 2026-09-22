Spain extend coach Luis de la Fuente’s contract to 2032

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The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced Monday that its board of directors has unanimously approved an extension of coach Luis de la Fuente’s contract until 2032.

De la Fuente led La Roja to their second World Cup title in July, and his contract had been set to expire after the 2028 European Championship.

The extension now puts him under contract through Spain’s title defence at the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Morocco and Portugal will co-host, as well as the 2032 European Championship.

De la Fuente, 65, was appointed coach in December 2022 after Spain was knocked out in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

“We’re talking about the most successful head coach in the history of the national team, and after 14 years with us, this is something Luis de la Fuente deserves, a long-term future at the RFEF,” federation president Rafael Louzan said.

“We are seeking stability and confidence, for Luis, for his entire staff and for the players.”

Spain will look to extend their 38-game unbeaten streak when they play England on Sept 26 in a UEFA Nations League game – La Roja’s first competition since beating Argentina in the World Cup final in July.

Their other three games during the extended international window will be at home against Croatia on Sept 29 and Czechia on Oct 3 before an away game at Croatia on Oct 6.

“It’s a new story and a new film,” de la Fuente said. “We want to be the stars of this new film.” REUTERS