Spain ease to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland

Spain strolled to a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday in their final warm-up match before the European Championship starting in Germany next week.

The visitors took a shock lead two minutes into the game when defender Daniel Ballard headed home a long free kick from Caolan Boyd-Munce.

But three-times European champions Spain levelled through Pedri in the 12th minute and goals by Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and another by Pedri put the hosts 4-1 up at the break before Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win in the second half.

Spain, who cruised to a 5-0 victory over Andorra on Wednesday, start their Euro 2024 campaign next Saturday against Croatia before facing Italy and Albania in Group B. REUTERS