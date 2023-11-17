Spain close in on top spot with Cyprus win

Spain closed in on clinching top spot in their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A when they strolled to a 3-1 away win against Cyprus on Thursday.

The result put them on 18 points with one game left, two ahead of second-placed Scotland, who had also already qualified and were held to a 2-2 draw in Georgia.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente rested several regular starters at lowly Cyprus and his second-string team were rarely bothered by the locals, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal opening the scoring with a close-range shot in the fifth minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the 22nd to double the advantage and Joselu scored the third six minutes later with a first-touch finish from a corner, while Kostas Pileas netted the consolation goal late in the second half. REUTERS