Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri

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INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 - Belgium captain Youri Tielemans was withdrawn from the starting lineup due to a hamstring injury sustained during the warm-up, the Belgium FA said, forcing a late change before Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Spain, with Hans Vanaken replacing him and Kevin De Bruyne taking the armband.

• De Bruyne starts and will captain Belgium after Tielemans was withdrawn from the lineup.

• Vanaken replaces Tielemans in midfield.

• Jeremy Doku also comes into Belgium's side, with Dodi Lukebakio dropping to the bench.

• Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made a surprise change by dropping Pedri to the bench.

• Fabian Ruiz replaces Pedri in Spain's midfield alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku REUTERS