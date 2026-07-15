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Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

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ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 - European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in Sunday's final.

• Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

• Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.

• Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

• Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.