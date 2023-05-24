Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

MADRID – Police detained seven men on Tuesday over separate alleged hate crime incidents against Real Madrid football player Vinicius Jr as Spain’s main football league urged changes to Spanish law that would enable it to take steps to curb racism in stadiums.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed support for Vinicius Jr, whom he expected would remain at the club.

He lambasted Spain’s “obsolete” protocols to deal with racism in the sport, and said he would consider taking his players off the pitch if they were abused again during a game as Vinicius Jr was in Sunday’s La Liga match at Valencia.

Puma, sponsor of both Valencia and LaLiga, also offered its support to Vinicius Jr, as did Spanish bank Santander, whose title sponsorship with La Liga ends after this season.

“At Puma, we do not tolerate racism, we condemn discrimination in any form and stand in solidarity with Vinicius Junior,” Puma said in a statement to Reuters.

A hate crime investigation was opened after an inflatable effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training grounds. Alongside it was a 16 metre red and white banner – the colours of rival team Atletico Madrid – that read “Madrid hates Real”.

Four men were arrested in Madrid, police said, three of whom were members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club”, who were previously flagged during matches as “high risk” to help curb violence during games.

Three men were also arrested in Valencia for racist conduct aimed at Vinicius Jr in Sunday’s match, police said on Twitter.

Vinicius Jr, in a social media post, called the racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold La Liga accountable.

Valencia’s south stand will be partially closed for five matches and the club fined €45,000 euros (S$65,300), the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Tuesday.

However, La Liga said in an earlier statement that it felt “impotent” to tackle the issue while Spanish legislation limited its actions to merely detecting and reporting racist incidents.

It urged that the law be modified so it could cancel matches and ban fans from stadiums if racist behaviour is detected.

“La Liga is extremely frustrated by the lack of sanctions and convictions by sporting disciplinary bodies, public administrations and courts public administrations and the jurisdictional bodies to which complaints are made,” it said in a statement.