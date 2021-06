Euro 96 will feel ubiquitous tonight. As England met Germany in a semi-final at Wembley a quarter of a century ago, it probably would have done even without the penalty miss that has defined much of Gareth Southgate's life.

But rather than reflecting upon his infamous spot kick, Southgate has other reasons to hark back to the past. Terry Venables' England fielded a back three then. Southgate's side could do again.