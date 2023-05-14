Southampton relegated from Premier League after Fulham defeat

SOUTHAMPTON - Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Fulham capped a nightmare season for a club rooted to the bottom of the table.

Second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic condemned Southampton to the drop in front of their own fans at St Mary’s.

Ruben Selles’ side are without a win in their last 11 games and their plunge into the Championship was confirmed with two matches still to play.

The Saints will return to the second tier for the first time in 11 years.

Southampton spent most of the season in the bottom three and Selles was unable to save them from the drop after replacing the sacked Nathan Jones in February.

Jones had lasted just 14 games as successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was dismissed in November after four years in charge.

The warning signs were there for a while for Southampton, who finished a lowly 15th in the previous two seasons and suffered a 9-0 thrashing at Manchester United in February 2021.

Southampton are the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season. AFP