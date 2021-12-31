Football: Southampton-Newcastle match postponed due to Covid-19

Newcastle said ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first-team squad had forced the postponement. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Southampton's home match against Newcastle on Sunday is the latest Premier League fixture to be called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors' camp.

"Sunday's Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies' first-team squad," said a Newcastle statement.

The Premier League said it had accepted the request to postpone the match because Newcastle did not have the required number of players available (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

It is the second successive Newcastle fixture to be postponed following the cancellation of Thursday's scheduled game at Everton.

The Premier League assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Newcastle are second from bottom of the Premier League with just a single win this season.

The game at St Mary's is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday that the New Year's Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

Top-flight clubs have stepped up their Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing for players and club staff.

Despite that, a record 103 cases were confirmed for the period from Dec 20 to 26. nnnn

More On This Topic
Football: Three Liverpool players Covid-19 positive before Chelsea trip, says Klopp
Football: Injuries, Covid-19 cases in Norwich squad force league to postpone Leicester game
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
Global count of Covid-19 cases tops one million per day
Israel approves 4th Covid-19 vaccine jab for vulnerable people
Indonesia to roll out Covid-19 boosters in January, but concerns over inequality, supply loom
'Tsunami' of Omicron, Delta Covid-19 cases will stretch health systems: WHO
India imposes stricter rules to prevent Covid-19 spread during festive season
International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.
Experts believe Omicron will soon displace Delta as the dominant global strain
Thailand warns of spike in Covid-19 cases after 'super-spreader' event

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.