South Korea's Son dismisses retirement talk

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 10 - South Koreacaptain Son Heung-min dismissed speculation on Wednesday that this will be his last World Cup as the 33-year-old looks to shake off a recent scoring slump heading into their first match against the Czech Republic.

After years of carrying the national team, Son remains a guaranteed starter for coach Hong Myung-bo in Korea's Group A opener against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

"I have never said with words it will be my last World Cup. That will be my choice," Son told a press conference.

However, since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Los Angeles FC in 2025, the forward's sharpness in front of goal has shown signs of fading.

Coach Hong is in his second stint in charge having overseen a group-stage exit in Brazil in 2014.

"This is my second World Cup as head coach, I'm very honored in 2014 we experienced failure but until today we have accumulated lot of experience. We are well prepared," the coach said.

Both the player and the coach admitted that adapting to the altitude was difficult.,

"I think all our players feel they have become acclimatised to high altitude and are ready," Hong said.

The Koreans know they must take something from their opener against an experienced Czech side if they are to advance, with co-hosts Mexico sure to prove a tougher test on home soil in their second match.

"Mexico is a traditional powerhouse for football; they are the home team and they have home team advantage... But we have to focus on the first match and then move on to the second," Hong added.

"We have three matches and every match will be very important we will play for our life" Son said.

They close out their group campaign against South Africa. REUTERS