South Korea’s football association apologises, vows ‘sweeping reform’ after World Cup debacle

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The association has been engulfed in a widening crisis since South Korea’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

SEOUL – The Korea Football Association (KFA) formally apologised to football fans and officials and pledged sweeping reforms on Aug 8 as controversies over its governance and alleged misconduct continued to mount.

The association has been engulfed in a widening crisis since South Korea’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

The fallout has included the first National Assembly hearing on the KFA, a police raid and newly surfaced allegations involving sexual entertainment for foreign referees and match officials more than a decade ago.

The KFA’s governance and management came under scrutiny at the National Assembly hearing on July 30, which examined, among other issues, the contentious appointments of former national team coaches Hong Myung-bo and Jurgen Klinsmann.

The turmoil deepened on Aug 6 when police raided KFA offices for the first time as part of an investigation into allegations that former KFA president Chung Mong-gyu and other senior officials intervened improperly in Hong’s appointment.

“We are deeply sorry for causing great disappointment and concern over the controversies surrounding the association since the 2026 World Cup,” the KFA said in a statement.

The association said it had found itself in a “truly devastating situation”, having lost sight of its fundamental responsibility to bring fans joy through players’ hard work, passion and sportsmanship.

“We deeply apologise for causing concern over a series of issues involving the association, from a National Assembly hearing and the unprecedented police search and seizure to reports about events from more than a decade ago that even many of our staff members were unaware of,” it said.

KFA provided sexual services to referees: Report

Local broadcaster MBC alleged on Aug 7 that the KFA provided sexual services to around 10 overseas referees during international matches in 2011 and 2012, citing a 2016 audit report by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

MBC said the referees oversaw seven matches in South Korea between 2011 and 2012, including World Cup qualifiers, and a Japanese referee involved is “currently active as a senior member” of the Japan Football Association’s Referees Committee.

It said the officials received massages at parlours in Seoul, Ulsan and other cities and the sessions were paid for with KFA corporate credit cards.

MBC said of the four Japanese match officials at a 2012 World Cup Asian third-round qualifier between South Korea and Kuwait, two of them received the massages. South Korea won the match 2-0, securing a place in the final round.

The KFA stressed that “such improper conduct or use of corporate cards is absolutely not occurring at the association today”.

The association also expressed concern that the controversies could overshadow the achievements of South Korean national players.

“We sincerely hope that this controversy will not cast doubt on or diminish the hard-earned achievements and efforts of our national team players, who have worn the South Korean flag on their chests and represented South Korean football,” it said.

“Every member of the association will take the criticism directed at us from all quarters deeply to heart and use it as an opportunity for sweeping reform.”

The KFA pledged “deep self-reflection and intensive efforts” to build a better future for South Korean football, while improving the transparency and ethical standards of its organisational culture to meet heightened public expectations.

The association also promised to press ahead with preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, international matches in the second half of the year, and the Asian Cup.

It said it would implement policy changes swiftly, including expanding the electorate for the KFA presidential election.

“Once again, we apologise for the profound disappointment and shock we have caused to football fans in South Korea and members of the football community around the world,” it said.

The KFA pledged to continue working to become an organisation that inspires “cheers rather than anger, and support and praise rather than boos and criticism”. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, KYODO NEWS