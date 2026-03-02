South Korea outclass Iran 3-0 in Asian Women's Cup opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Choe Yu-ri of South Korea competes with Zahra Ghanbari of Iran during their Women's Asian Cup match.

GOLD COAST – South Korea went to the top of Pool A in the Women’s Asian Cup after overcoming a dogged Iran 3-0 in their tournament opener on Queensland’s Gold Coast on March 2.

The Koreans – runners-up to China in the 2022 edition – totally dominated a brave but outclassed Iran, who showed no signs of being affected by the war raging at home, while some supporters waved shah-era flags.

South Korea’s Casey Phair, who came on as a second-half substitute, said her side had plenty of room for improvement.

“We worked really hard and performed really well but we could have scored a few more goals and we missed a couple of chances,” she said.

“That’s something we can work on in training but I think it was a really good starting point for the tournament.”

South Korea now head their pool on goal difference after Australia only managed a 1-0 win over the Philippines on March 1.

The Koreans dominated from the outset as Iran sat back in defence, trying to limit the damage rather than take the attack to their opponents.

For most of the first half the tactic was successful despite the Koreans having 81 per cent possession and 20 shots at goal.

However, the relentless attack eventually told in the 37th minute when a shot from Jang Sel-gi rebounded off the upright to Choe Yu-ri, who slotted home off her left boot, giving South Korea a 1-0 lead at the break.

Iran made three substitutions at half-time and came out in the second with a more attacking mindset.

But the game was as good as over at the hour mark when Korea’s Lee Eun-young was brought down in the box by Melika Motevalli and Kim Hye-ri slotted the penalty.

South Korean captain Ko Yoo-jin put the icing on the cake when she headed in from a 75th-minute Kim Hye-ri free kick to score her first goal for her country.

South Korea next play the Philippines, while Australia take on Iran in a double-header on the Gold Coast on March 5.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, meanwhile, was asked about Iran and the rising tensions.

“Obviously it’s really tough what’s going on around the world,” she told Network 10.

“But they’re just young girls and young footballers... we will treat the game like any other game and show the team the utmost respect, and prepare properly.

“But I’m sure there’s a lot of things going on in their heads, which is sad. But this is a football tournament, so we have to focus on ourselves and hopefully get the win again.” AFP



